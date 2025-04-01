Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $68.92 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.63% of Carnival Co. & worth $68,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $132,714,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

