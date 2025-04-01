Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $104.37 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SAP were worth $104,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.