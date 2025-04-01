Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.92% of Frontdoor worth $79,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Frontdoor by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

