Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.64% of United Parks & Resorts worth $81,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.96.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

