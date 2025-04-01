Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 2848318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 29,184 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $578,426.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,683.82. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,709,000.60. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

