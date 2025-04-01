Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.41.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

