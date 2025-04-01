Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.