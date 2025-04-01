Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s (AOMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jones Trading

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jones Trading in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 30,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

