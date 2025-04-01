Analyzing Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 1 0 0 0 1.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 6 1 2.80

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $73.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Equity LifeStyle Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.43 billion 8.90 $367.01 million $1.95 34.21

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 24.05% 23.12% 6.51%

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Great Portland Estates on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

