Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waters’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a report released on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $368.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.25. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Waters by 8,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 51,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,948,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.