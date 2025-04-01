AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 68.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%.

AMPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,967. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

