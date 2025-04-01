America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

CRMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. 78,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,798. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

