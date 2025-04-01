Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $86.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $987,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Ambarella by 592.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 185.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

