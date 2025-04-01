Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.42. 2,401,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,857,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

