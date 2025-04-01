Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,889. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

