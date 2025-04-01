Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $209.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.56.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $156.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $148.20 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock worth $16,093,773 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.