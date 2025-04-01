Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

ALLY stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

