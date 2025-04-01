Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,360,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

