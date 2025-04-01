Allstate Corp Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

