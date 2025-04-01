Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.



Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

