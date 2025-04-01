Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $228.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

