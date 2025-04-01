Allstate Corp Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

