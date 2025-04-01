Allstate Corp Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $316.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

