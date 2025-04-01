Allianz SE Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,852 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

