Allianz SE Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $484.54 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.01.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

