Allianz SE Invests $96,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $634.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $618.51 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $791.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

