Allianz SE Buys Shares of 480 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CROX opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.