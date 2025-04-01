Allianz SE Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average of $248.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.