Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 318,536 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Abbott Laboratories worth $434,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 333.8% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 269,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,393 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 336,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287,620 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 7,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. This represents a 55.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,064.50. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

