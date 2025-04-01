Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 327,241 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $207,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

