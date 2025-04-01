Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Equinix worth $215,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.59.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $815.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

