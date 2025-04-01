Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Apollo Global Management worth $307,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 109.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 137,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

