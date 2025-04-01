Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.03% of Service Co. International worth $234,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after acquiring an additional 641,552 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8,471.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 293,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $12,975,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

