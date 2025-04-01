Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 1,826 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

