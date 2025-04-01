Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires 16,158 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

