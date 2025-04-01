Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 334,331,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 61,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
