Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

