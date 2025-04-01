AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,431 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,576,000 after buying an additional 305,826 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $308,616,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 278,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

