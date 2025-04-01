AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,088 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

