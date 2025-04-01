AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,957 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,540,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

