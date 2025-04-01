AIA Group Ltd Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BWA opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

