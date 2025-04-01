AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.85 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE DFS opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

