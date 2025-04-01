AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

