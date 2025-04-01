AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 388,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

