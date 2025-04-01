Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,501 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.