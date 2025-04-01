Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.13 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

