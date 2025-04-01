Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

