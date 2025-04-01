Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 520,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,447. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.50.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.