ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 51.8% in March

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,545. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $229,345.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 866,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,035.28. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,978 shares of company stock valued at $703,611 over the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

