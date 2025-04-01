ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,172 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $26,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,322,122. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,384 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $76,072.32.

On Monday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 854 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,172.30.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $229,345.96.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $194,522.79.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $164,304.00.

NYSE:ACR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 37,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

